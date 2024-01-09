21 Savage Announces Release Date For “American Dream” Album

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Grammy-winning rapper recruits Donald Glover, Caleb McLaughlin and Jabari Banks.

21 Savage season has begun. The London-born, Atlanta-raised entertainer garnered a lot of online attention by releasing a trailer for his American Dream: The 21 Savage Story.

In addition, Savage announced a brand-new music project will arrive this week. His American Dream album will hit DSPs on Friday (January 12).

American Dream The Album is Savage’s first solo LP since 2018’s I Am > I Was. He also teamed up with Metro Boomin for Savage Mode II in 2020 and with Drake for Her Loss in 2022.

American Dream The Album Friday! pic.twitter.com/nhbczP2PoS — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) January 8, 2024

Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Jamal Olori and Fam Udeorji directed the American Dream: The 21 Savage Story trailer. The film is produced by Tara Razavi and Udeorji.

Emmy Award winner Donald Glover plays Savage in American Dream. Plus, Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin portrays a younger version of the Epic recording artist.

The cast also includes Golden Globe-nominated actress Natasha Lyonne, Bel-Air actor Jabari Banks and internet personality Druski. Additionally, 21 Savage previewed a new song in the teaser posted to social media.

21 Savage appeared as a Playable Character in 2023’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. The Slaughter Gang leader also let loose the “Call Me Revenge” single in October 2023 to help promote the video game.