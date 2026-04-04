50 Cent At War With Shreveport City Council Over $500K Nonprofit Donations

50 Cent threw down a public challenge to a Shreveport city councilman after the politician questioned how his half-million-dollar donation got distributed to local nonprofits.

The rapper’s frustration escalated from Instagram to a full foundation response, turning what should’ve been a feel-good story about charitable giving into a political standoff over transparency and process.

On March 25, 50 Cent personally donated $500,000 through his G-Unity Foundation to nine nonprofits in Shreveport focused on domestic violence support, including Gingerbread House,

The Fountain’s CDC, Families Helping Families Region 7, Elle Foundation, Moms on a Mission, Best 13, MLK CDC, MLK Neighborhood Association, and Northwest Louisiana Youth Golf & Education Foundation.

But within days, the situation took a turn. Shreveport City Councilman Dr. Alan Jackson began fielding complaints from nonprofits in his district who didn’t understand how the selection process worked or whether they’d even had a chance to apply. Jackson wasn’t attacking the donation itself.

He was asking legitimate questions about communication and fairness.

“I fully support the donation, and I commend the generosity shown to organizations doing important work in our community,” Jackson stated on April 2. “My inquiry was never about opposing the donation or the organizations selected. My question was simply about the process.”

Jackson explained that several nonprofits from his district had reached out to him, confused about the selection criteria. He wanted clarity on whether there was an application process or a nomination system.

“It is my understanding that city officials were expected to communicate to non-profits how to apply or be considered for this funding. That information was never disseminated to many organizations, which is why I asked for clarification on the process,” Jackson said. His point was straightforward: as an elected official, he had a responsibility to his constituents to understand how resources were being allocated.

50 Cent didn’t see it that way. He fired back on Instagram with a direct attack. “This guy is trying to create negative energy around me donating 500k to organizations in need. To the organization who received the grants in the nicest way when you see him say F*** YOU ALAN,” the rapper posted, essentially telling the nonprofits to disrespect the councilman.

The G-Unity Foundation responded on April 3 with a detailed statement defending their methodology.

“These charities were selected from a group of written applications submitted in accordance with our long-standing policies. Not all submissions made to G-Unity were approved. These nine charities were selected because they are committed to helping EVERYONE in Shreveport, not just a specific area or neighborhood,” the foundation wrote.

They also noted that the foundation has been operating for over 20 years and partners with major sports organizations and nonprofits nationwide.

What started as a charitable gesture has become a case study in how good intentions can collide with legitimate governance questions.

50 Cent’s philanthropic work has always been part of his public image, but this situation reveals the complexity of large-scale giving in politically charged environments.

The G-Unity Foundation indicated they’re open to future partnerships and encouraged other philanthropists to get involved in Shreveport’s nonprofit community, suggesting this might not be the last time these two sides interact.