50 Cent Takes Responsibility After Diddy Pardon Rejected By President Trump

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

50 Cent mocked Diddy after Donald Trump denied the music mogul’s pardon request, continuing their public feud with a jab that quickly went viral.

50 Cent wasted no time ridiculing Diddy after former President Donald Trump dismissed the disgraced mogul’s plea for a presidential pardon, posting, “What part of no don’t you understand, I told him what ya said he was surprised, you said some very nasty things about.”

Trump confirmed to The New York Times that Diddy personally reached out from prison with a clemency request, but the ex-president flatly rejected it, citing the severity of Combs’ federal convictions for sex trafficking and prostitution.

The denial was a major blow to Diddy, who had reportedly been telling fellow inmates that Trump would come through for him.

Diddy is currently serving a four-year and two-month sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey after being convicted on October 3, 2025.

He was found guilty of two counts of interstate transportation for prostitution and fined $500,000 by Judge Arun Subramanian.

The former Bad Boy Records CEO was transferred to Fort Dix in late October 2025 after spending time at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center following his September 2024 arrest.

50 Cent, who has long been a vocal critic of Diddy, had previously vowed to intervene if a pardon was ever on the table. He used his influence and public platform to campaign against any form of clemency, and Trump’s decision appears to validate that effort.

The rejection comes just weeks after the explosive debut of 50 Cent’s Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which premiered in December 2025.

The four-part series racked up 21.8 million views in its first six days and reached the top spot in 23 countries. The project, originally titled Diddy Do It?, features interviews with alleged victims and outlines the events that led to Diddy’s conviction.

50 Cent reportedly sold the documentary to Netflix following a competitive bidding war, with the deal estimated to be worth tens of millions.

He pledged to donate all proceeds to organizations supporting survivors of sexual assault, framing the project as a mission for justice rather than profit.

The documentary’s success has also reignited interest in 50 Cent’s music, with his streaming numbers jumping 30 percent since the series dropped. That surge has only bolstered his public campaign against Diddy, who remains behind bars until at least May 2028, barring any sentence reductions.

Despite their past business ties and social interactions, Trump made it clear that celebrity status and former connections would not influence his decision.

His public rejection of Diddy’s pardon request sent a strong message about his administration’s stance on high-profile sex crime convictions.

Diddy has filed an expedited appeal, with oral arguments scheduled for April 2026. His legal team has not commented on Trump’s decision, but sources close to the case say they plan to continue pursuing legal avenues.

As of now, Diddy remains incarcerated at Fort Dix, with his legal efforts facing an uphill battle and no presidential lifeline in sight.