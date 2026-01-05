50 Cent Uses Nicolás Maduro’s Arrest To Troll Diddy With Slick “Oil” Joke

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent posted a meme of Nicolas Maduro saying, “They took my oil also!” referencing Diddy’s massive stash of baby oil.

50 Cent has found another opportunity to target his longtime rival Diddy by using Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s recent arrest and detention at MDC Brooklyn.

The Queens rapper posted an AI-generated Instagram meme showing Maduro speaking with Diddy, with the Venezuelan leader saying “They took my oil also!” in reference to both countries’ oil-related situations.

The timing of 50 Cent’s post connects two major news stories involving the same Brooklyn detention facility where both men have been held.

Maduro was captured by US military forces in Venezuela over the weekend and transported to New York, where he now faces narco-terrorism and cocaine importation charges at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

50 Cent captioned his Instagram post with motivational language about productivity and success, writing, “Good morning ladies and gentlemen, may today be productive and prosperous towards you and your goals. Make your enemies watch your progress repeatedly.”

The message maintains his typical approach of mixing business motivation with personal attacks against his rivals. The meme specifically references the massive quantity of baby oil that federal agents seized during raids on Diddy’s properties as part of his prosecution.

Authorities discovered over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant, which prosecutors said were used during what they called “freak offs” – elaborate sexual performances that Diddy allegedly organized and participated in.

Maduro’s oil reference also connects to President Trump’s recent comments about Venezuela’s petroleum resources during a Saturday press conference at Mar-a-Lago. Donald Trump announced plans for major US oil companies to invest billions of dollars in rebuilding Venezuela’s damaged oil infrastructure following Maduro’s removal from power.

The Instagram post represents another chapter in 50 Cent’s sustained campaign against Diddy, which has intensified significantly since the Bad Boy founder’s legal troubles began.

50 Cent has consistently used social media to mock Diddy’s situation, often focusing on the baby oil seizures and other embarrassing details from the federal case. His trolling efforts expanded beyond social media when he partnered with Netflix to serve as executive producer of Sean Combs: The Reckoning, a four-part documentary series that premiered in December.

The project examines numerous allegations against Diddy throughout his career and has become a major success for the streaming platform.

Diddy is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence after being convicted in July on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. A Manhattan federal jury found him not guilty on more serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges, but the prostitution convictions resulted in his current incarceration plus five years of supervised release.

The Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn has housed several high-profile inmates, including Ghislaine Maxwell and R. Kelly, and has faced criticism for its conditions and security issues.

As for Maduro, he appeared in Manhattan federal court on Monday morning, where he pleaded not guilty to all charges and declared himself a political prisoner and still the president of Venezuela.