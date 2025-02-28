Diddy Coated Woman In Baby Oil Before Rape In New Shocking Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sean “Diddy” Combs is accused of raping an aspiring artist after drugging her and covering her in baby oil while she was incapacitated​.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing shocking new allegations in a lawsuit that details a series of brutal sexual assaults, including an incident where he allegedly covered a woman in baby oil before raping her while she was incapacitated​.

According to the lawsuit, artists Seven Guzel claims that Diddy drugged her, rendering her unable to consent or resist. While she was in this vulnerable state, Diddy allegedly doused her entire body in a full bottle of baby oil and proceeded to rape her.

The lawsuit further alleges that Diddy’s staff, including his assistant Kristina Khorram, was present in an adjacent room with the door ajar, where her screams were audible, yet no one intervened​.

The court documents outline a disturbing pattern of grooming, coercion, and violence that the plaintiff endured at the hands of the hip-hop mogul.

Diddy allegedly used his immense power in the entertainment industry to manipulate and isolate the woman, alternating between praise and humiliation to maintain control over her.

The lawsuit claims he supplied her with alcohol and drugs to weaken her resistance and over time, escalated his abuse to include multiple rapes and violent assaults​.

One of the most harrowing allegations describes an instance where Diddy forced the plaintiff to take an unknown pill that caused her to lose consciousness. She later awoke to find him raping her, completely unable to move or resist.

In another incident, he is accused of drugging her on a private flight and sexually assaulting her mid-air while she was incapacitated​.

The lawsuit also accuses Diddy of using his associates to facilitate his abuse, including arranging locations for assaults, handling transportation, and intimidating potential witnesses into silence.

Staff members allegedly played a role in covering up his crimes, ensuring that the assaults could continue without consequence​.

These allegations come as Diddy remains incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on separate sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

His legal team has vehemently denied the claims, calling them an attempt to exploit his wealth and status.