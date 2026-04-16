6ix9ine Gifts $25K To 7-Month-Old In Need Of Heart Transplant

6ix9ine dropped $25,000 on a family whose daughter is waiting for a heart transplant to save her life.

6ix9ine dropped $25,000 on two families just weeks after walking out of federal prison, proving that beneath all the chaos and trolling lives someone capable of genuine generosity.

The rapper posted the gift on his social media, making a move that caught people off guard after they’d spent years writing him off as nothing but a clown.

Two families received the blessing: one from Lake Worth Beach and the other from Cleveland, Ohio.

The rapper flew the family from Cleveland to Miami and gave up the money to them because their 7-month-old daughter is awaiting a heart transplant.

6ix9ine walked free from his three-month federal bid in April after violating the terms of his supervised release. He might be doing good, but he sure as hell is not letting up on his rap rivals.

When Young Thug showed up at Coachella on April 12 with rainbow-colored hair, 6ix9ine took it as a personal attack, claiming Thug was biting his whole aesthetic.

He filmed himself in a dress and posted it online as a direct shot at the YSL rapper. The message was clear: if you’re gonna copy me, I’ll out-troll you every single time.

That same energy carried over into his beef with Gucci Mane. When Gucci dropped “Crash Dummy,” a diss track aimed at Pooh Shiesty, 6ix9ine went nuclear on social media, calling out Gucci for snitching while simultaneously criticizing anyone who labels him a rat.

Yet that $25,000 to the families in need says something different about who he is when the cameras aren’t rolling.