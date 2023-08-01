6lack Names His Mount Rushmore Of Atlanta Rappers

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “Since I Have A Lover” performer also talks about his “obsession” with hot sauce.

Atlanta-bred singer/rapper 6lack met up with Chef Dale Talde in Los Angeles for Tastemade’s All Up In My Grill show. Their conversation included the “Calling My Phone” hitmaker discussing various topics.

At one point, Chef Dale asked 6lack to list his choices for a Mount Rushmore of musicians from his hometown. The 31-year-old Love Renaissance representative named artists whose careers took off in the 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s.

”If I could combine Andre and Big Boi into like a connected person on Mount Rushmore, then I would put OutKast right there,” 6lack offered. “I’m gonna jump to the new era because these two artists hand in hand have changed the sound of music today, Future and Yung Thug.”

The Spillage Village collective member also added, “This is where it gets a little tricky because we’ve got T.I., we’ve got Jeezy, we’ve got Luda, we’ve got Gucci. I’m gonna give it to Tip because he had such an impact on my school year.”

6lack named Jermaine Dupri, Usher, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, and Goodie Mob as “heavy” influences on his career in music as well. The 3-time Grammy nominee also discussed his love for hot-lemon pepper chicken wings.

In 2020, 6lack released the 6-track 6pc Hot EP. He told Chef Dale, “[Hot sauce] is so much my thing that I released an EP called 6pc Hot. We even came up with a hot sauce, we had a signing at a wing place. It’s a little bit of an obsession.”

6lack’s latest body of work, Since I Have a Lover, dropped on March 24 via LVRN/Interscope Records. The studio LP features appearances by Don Toliver and Wale. Since I Have a Lover joined an album catalog that also contains 2016’s Free 6lack and 2018’s East Atlanta Love Letter.