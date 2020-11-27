A$AP Rocky Made Hundreds Of People Happy At Homeless Shelter On Thanksgiving

(AllHipHop News)
A$AP Rocky donated 120 meals to families at a homeless shelter where bosses took his mother in nearly two decades ago.
The rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, personally turned delivery man on Thanksgiving eve to distribute the food from one of his favorite eateries in New York, Amy Ruth’s Restaurant in Harlem.
The 32-year-old musician gifted the food to the Regent Family Residence – a homeless shelter that serves 83 families, including 111 children – where his mom, Renee Black, stayed after falling on hard times in the early 2000s.
Rocky delivered the meals contactlessly in line with Covid-19 safety protocols.
The Hip-Hop star’s act of charity was a thank you to the Volunteers of America organization that run the shelter and helped his mom when she needed it.