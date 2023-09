Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Afroman’s Ohio home was subjected to a police raid in August 2022 that resulted in the local police department filing a lawsuit against him. The officers involved in the incident were apparently miffed Afroman turned their likeness into merch, music and a money-making opportunity. More than a year later, Afroman hasn’t let his foot of their necks.

On Sunday (September 3), the “Because I Got High” phenom shared an Instagram post accusing one of the officers, Brian Newland, of belonging to a questionable lineage. He also demanded the money that was confiscated during the raid be returned. In the caption, Afroman also pointed the finger at Tasha Chamblin, the woman who apparently sent the police to Afroman’s house in the first place.

“Good Morning Baby Making Brian Child Molesting New Baby Moma New Born Newland ! (Brian Newland),” he wrote alongside a mugshot of Newland’s brother. “If you pay me bacc the money you stole from me I won’t tell the world about your pedophile, pilgrim family. You know …..like your brother …..that’s named ‘Will You Stop Sending Dicc Picc Williams’ aka (William Newland).

“If you get arrested in Adams county all you got to do is lie on me and Brian will let you go. just like they let the unconfidential informant Tasty Tasha Chamblin go after she attempted murder by committing the crime of giving false information to the police and sending them to my house.”

Police were led to believe Afroman was running some sort of drug trafficking ring at his home and had possibly kidnapped someone, leading to the raid.

“Looking for a fake dungeon and fake kidnap victims,” he continued. “Tell these uneducated, no counting d##### bags anything and they will grab their guns kicc down your doors and try to kill you in front of your kids. Oh yeah, no charges against her / or you by the way for giving false information to the police and attempting to have me murdered. Brian wants me in jail so I don’t expose his stealing pedophilia family.”

But Afroman has managed to see the silver lining and is releasing an entire album called The Lawsuit soon.

“Bring me my money, Brian and this can all go away. You wanna be Eminem whacc ass rapper !BRAND NEW SONG 🎶 ABOUT BRIAN ON THE UP COMING ALBUM. THE LAW SUIT !!! COMING SOON.”

Speaking to AllHipHop.com in May, Afroman concluded capitalizing on the situation was the only way forward.

“These guys kicked out my door,” he said at the time. “What? You think I’m not gonna sing about it? All that money kicked down the door. That money was chasing me down the hallway with my tablet. I couldn’t write it fast enough.”