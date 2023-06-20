Angie Martinez Addresses Potential Remake Of “Ladies Night” Anthem

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Radio Hall of Famer Angie Martinez executive produced ABC News Studios’ Hip-Hop @ 50: Rhythms, Rhymes & Reflections television special, which aired on Monday (June 19). Martinez sat down with Good Morning America to promote the program.

During the interview, Martinez reflected on her own breakout moment as a recording artist. “The Voice of New York” appeared on Lil Kim’s classic all-women posse cut “Not Tonight (Ladies Night Remix).”

“We talk about that a lot,” Martinez said about the possibility of a new all-female Hip-Hop anthem like the 1997 “Ladies Night” collaboration. The topic of contemporary female rappers comes up on Hip-Hop @ 50: Rhythms, Rhymes & Reflections.

Martinez told GMA, “We talk about where we are now in the culture, where we’ve come from. One of the things that we were talking about is how many amazing women are in the culture right now.”

Recently, Coi Leray called on her female rap peers to come together for a modern-day version of “Not Tonight (Ladies Night Remix).” Leray suggested the move would be a sign of Hip-Hop unity.

“There are so many [female] artists,” Angie Martinez continued. “There were times in Hip-Hop where that was not the case. So it’s really great to see that now. So, yes, there are a lot of women collaborating with each other and a big anthem like that would be fun.”

The last few years have seen multiple commercially successful all-female rap collaborations. For example, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion scored a global hit with “WAP” in 2020. Coi Leray teamed with Nicki Minaj for “Blick Blick” last year.

In addition to Angie Martinez, Hip-Hop @ 50: Rhythms, Rhymes & Reflections featured appearances by Coi Leray, Lola Brooke, MC Lyte, Master P, The Lox, Joey Bada$$, Fat Joe, Charlamagne Tha God, Melyssa Ford and others.