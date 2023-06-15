Coi Leray Calls For “Ladies Night” Collab With Modern-Day Female Rappers

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

It looks like Leray wants to recreate the vibe of a Lil Kim classic.

There have been a lot of high-profile all-female rap collaborations in recent years. As women continue to dominate Hip Hop in 2023, Coi Leray wants her peers to come together for a potential chart-topping posse cut.

Hip Hop legend Lil Kim famously linked up with Da Brat, Missy Elliott, Angie Martinez, and Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes for “Not Tonight (Ladies Night Remix)” in 1997. Coi Leray wants to recreate that moment.

Lil Kim’s classic “Not Tonight (Ladies Night Remix)” reached the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track’s music video featured cameos by Mary J. Blige, T-Boz, Queen Latifah, SWV, Xscape, Total, and more.

“Ain’t been a #1 rap song at all this year. Calling all the female rappers to [the] front. [Hear] me out. Ladies night. Hip Hop. Unity. #splash🎏🌊 Let’s make history with a number 1… together… with love. #justanidea,” tweeted Coi Leray.

Ain’t been a #1 rap song at all this year. Calling all the female rappers to front. Here me out. ladies night. Hip hop. Unity. #splash🎏🌊 let’s make history with a number 1 … together .. with love. #justanidea — Coi (@coi_leray) June 14, 2023

Throughout her career, Coi Leray has worked with other female rappers. For example, she collaborated with Nicki Minaj for 2022’s “Blick Blick” single. That record peaked at No. 37 on the Hot 100 chart.

“Blick Blick” lives on Leray’s debut studio album, Trendsetter, which arrived in April 2022. The Republic recording artist will drop her self-titled sophomore LP on June 23.

Before Coi lands on DSPs, Coi Leray will hit the stage on June 19 for CNN’s televised Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom. Leray will also be part of the lineup for Kid Cudi’s 2023 Moon Man’s Landing.

This year has already seen well-received, all-women collaborations such as Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj’s “Princess Diana” as well as Latto and Cardi B’s “Put It On Da Floor Again.”