A$AP Rocky Brands Himself “Loving Husband” While Talking About Rihanna

A$AP Rocky described himself as a “loving husband” while discussing life with Rihanna and their three kids.

A$AP Rocky stirred up more marriage rumors with Rihanna after referring to himself as a “loving husband” in a new interview, where he opened up about fatherhood and family life.

In a feature for Perfect Magazine, the Harlem-born rapper reflected on his home life with Rihanna and their three children. When asked what brings him the most joy, Rocky didn’t hesitate.

“Being a father and a partner and a loving husband in my family is what makes me really, really happy,” he said.

He added, “That’s what honestly does get me going: being able to express myself creatively, being able to be a family man and being able to be an artisan.”

The 37-year-old artist shares sons RZA, 3, and Riot, 2, with Rihanna, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Rocki Irish, in September.

Rocky has been fueling speculation about their marital status for over a year. In a 2023 performance at the Cannes Lions festival, he gave a shoutout to his “beautiful wife” onstage.

Last month, he doubled down on the mystery during a chat with Elle, saying, “How you know I’m not already a husband?” before adding, “I’m still not gonna confirm it.”

The Hip-Hop star has consistently emphasized how much his family means to him. In a September interview with GQ, he made it clear that Rihanna and the kids are his top priority.

“I got nothing but love to give to these little ones. And as you can see, that’s what occupies a lot of my heart capacity, is my family,” he said.

The couple has not publicly confirmed a wedding date or legal status, but Rocky’s repeated references to Rihanna as his wife have only intensified speculation.

Their daughter, Rocki Irish, was born in September 2023.