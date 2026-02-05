Aspen Kartier PR Nightmare Grows After Police Win PETA Award

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Aspen Kartier’s career continues spiraling as Brookhaven Police win PETA award for rescuing puppy she abused live on Twitch stream.

Chicago drill rapper Aspen Kartier can’t catch a break. Her career keeps taking hits as the fallout from her animal abuse arrest grows worse.

Brookhaven Police just won a Compassionate Police Department Award from PETA. The animal rights group honored cops for rescuing the three-month-old puppy Kartier abused on her Twitch stream.

PETA is sending a framed certificate and vegan chocolates to the Brookhaven Police to honor their efforts. The organization reminds the public that “animals are not ours to abuse in any way.”

PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk made it clear why police deserved recognition.

“If someone is willing to repeatedly hit a crying puppy on the global stage of a livestream, there’s no telling what might happen when the cameras are off,” Newkirk said in a statement.

The 19-year-old rapper’s troubles began on January 29, when viewers saw her strike a wailing Maltipoo puppy during a live broadcast.

She grabbed the dog by its neck and hit it multiple times. Viewers heard the puppy crying throughout the stream.

Police arrested Kartier the next day at her home on Town Boulevard. Officers found the puppy, which appeared healthy. DeKalb County Animal Services took custody of the dog anyway.

Kartier’s real name is Aspen Easterling. She was building momentum in Chicago’s drill scene with tracks like “I Do” and “LA PERCS.” Her YouTube channel had over 105,000 subscribers before the scandal broke.

Twitch banned her account immediately after the abuse video went viral. The platform suspended her for violating community guidelines. They haven’t announced how long the ban will last.

The streaming giant is conducting an internal investigation. Kartier had thousands of followers on Twitch before losing access to the platform.

PETA jumped on the story fast. They shared clips of the abuse video across social media and demanded criminal charges. The organization has been pushing for stricter penalties in animal cruelty cases.

The internet never forgets these moments. Social media users continue sharing the abuse video and calling for justice. Brookhaven Police expect to file additional charges as their investigation continues.