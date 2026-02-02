Chicago Rapper Ruins Career After Hitting A Puppy On Twitch

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Chicago drill rapper Aspen Kartier was arrested Friday for animal cruelty after Twitch viewers saw her allegedly abuse a three-month-old puppy.

Chicago drill rapper Aspen Kartier was arrested Friday night (January 30) for animal cruelty. Brookhaven police booked the 19-year-old after her Twitch stream showed her allegedly hitting a three-month-old Maltipoo puppy.

The whole thing went down live on stream. Viewers heard the puppy crying and saw Kartier strike the dog multiple times. She also grabbed it by the neck and hit it with what looked like a chair.

Police received a flood of complaints about the video. Officers searched her home on Town Boulevard and they found the puppy, which looked healthy.

But DeKalb County Animal Control took custody of the dog anyway.

Kartier’s real name is Aspen Easterling. She’s been building a name in Chicago drill music with tracks like “I Do” and “LA PERCS.” Her Twitch channel had thousands of followers before the ban.

The platform suspended her account for violating community guidelines. Twitch hasn’t said how long the ban will last. They’re doing an internal investigation.

PETA jumped on the story fast. They posted clips of the abuse video on social media and called for charges. The animal rights group has been pushing for stricter penalties in cases like this.

This whole situation brings back memories of Caesar Emanuel from Black Ink Crew.

He was caught on camera hitting dogs with a folding chair back in 2022. That video destroyed his career completely.

VH1 fired Caesar immediately after the footage went viral. He was making $1 million per year from the show before the scandal broke. The network cut all ties and removed him from future seasons.

Caesar faced criminal charges, too. Police in South Fulton arrested him on two counts of animal cruelty and one count of aggravated cruelty to animals.

The backlash ruined everything for Caesar. He lost his TV contract, endorsement deals, and most of his income. Fans turned against him completely.

His tattoo shops took a hit from the negative publicity, and the show continued without him, with ratings staying strong.

Kartier’s situation looks similar. She’s young and was building momentum in drill music. But this arrest could derail everything she’s worked for.n into infamy. Kartier went from rising rapper to arrested suspect in one night. The internet never forgets these moments.

Police expect to file additional charges as their investigation continues.