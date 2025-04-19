Azealia Banks Regrets Donald Trump Vote—Brands His Presidency A “Mess”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Azealia Banks is walking back her support of Donald Trump, admitting that voting for the “petty and vindictive” president was a big mistake.

Azealia Banks reversed course on her political stance Wednesday (April 16) after years of defending Donald Trump, admitting on X that voting for him was “a f###### mess” and calling his presidency an “absolute disaster.”

The “212′ hitmaker, known for her unfiltered commentary, didn’t hold back in a string of now-private posts.

“Ok I think it’s time everyone who voted for Trump admit that we made a f###### mess,” she wrote. Banks went on to describe Trump as “petty and vindictive,” adding, “Rightfully so, but not when the wellbeing and livelihood of billions of people – damn near the entire world lay in ur hands.”

Banks didn’t stop there. “Nobody on earth is afraid of crazy old white man anger,” she decalred. “Old white men need to reinvent the archetype because it’s too predictable. Like China is just DUNKING on everyone right now.”

Azealia Banks voted for Trump and is now regretting it 😳 pic.twitter.com/X15XbLKh2x — Rowdy HipHop (@rowdyhiphop) April 17, 2025

The tweets came after Azealia Banks revealed she ultimately voted for Donald Trump, despite her endorsement of Harris shortly before election day.

Her political flip-flopping isn’t new. In 2016, Banks endorsed Trump despite calling him “evil like America.” She later walked that back after the Access Hollywood tape surfaced, saying, “I made a major mistake… Women’s rights are important.”

In 2024, she attended a Trump rally in Florida and praised his “transparency” while mocking President Joe Biden as “elder abuse.”

However, just before the election, she pivoted to Harris, citing Elon Musk as the reason. “He’s dangerous,” she wrote, calling the Tesla CEO “a liar, thief, and cheater.”

She later posted a photo of her ballot with the caption, “Lmao I lied, I voted for Trump yesterday.”

As of Thursday morning (April 17), Banks’ X account is now private, limiting her posts to approved followers only.