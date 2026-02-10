Bad Bunny Deletes All Social Media Posts Following Donald Trump Attack

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bad Bunny wiped his Instagram clean hours after his record-breaking Super Bowl halftime show drew criticism from Trump and conservatives.

Bad Bunny sent the internet into a complete spiral after wiping his Instagram account clean just hours after his record-breaking Super Bowl halftime performance.

The Puerto Rican superstar deleted every single post from his account on Monday.

He also removed his profile picture and unfollowed all the accounts he had previously followed. His 53 million followers were left staring at a blank page with just his real name, Benito Antonio, and a link to his latest album.

The social media purge came after Bad Bunny delivered the most-watched halftime show in Super Bowl history.

Nielsen reported that 135.4 million viewers tuned in to watch his all-Spanish performance at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The numbers crushed the previous record of 133.5 million set by Kendrick Lamar in 2025.

🚨VEJA: Bad Bunny citando todos os países da América Latina , incluindo o Brasil. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/nUXLDlIzRB — CHOQUEI (@choquei) February 9, 2026

His 13-minute set featured guest appearances from Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, and Cardi B. The performance showcased Puerto Rican culture through reggaeton hits like “T##í Me Preguntó” and “Yo Perreo Sola.”

Bad Bunny ended the show holding a football that read “Together, we are America” while screens displayed “the only thing more powerful than hate is love.”

The historic performance triggered a massive backlash from conservatives and President Donald Trump. Trump took to Truth Social to blast the show as “absolutely terrible” and “one of the worst ever.”

He called it “an affront to the greatness of America” and a “slap in the face to our country.”

“Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children,” Trump wrote on his platform. The president had previously claimed he “never heard” of Bad Bunny despite the artist being one of the most-streamed musicians globally.

The criticism intensified after Bad Bunny’s Grammy Awards speech last week where he said “ICE out” while accepting his award. .

He used the platform to defend Latino immigrants during Trump’s ongoing deportation crackdown.

Fans immediately began speculating about the Instagram wipe. Many believe it signals a new album announcement or era change.

The timing is not random. Bad Bunny has a history of clearing his social media before major announcements. He did similar purges before releasing his previous albums, including 2025’s Grammy-winning Debí Tirar Más Fotos.