Bad Bunny Super Bowl Show Triggers Donald Trump Nuclear Meltdown

Bad Bunny just delivered the most-watched Super Bowl halftime show in history. How did Donald Trump respond? A complete meltdown on Truth Social that proves he’s wildly out of touch with America.

The Puerto Rican superstar pulled in 135.4 million viewers Sunday night with his Spanish-language performance at Super Bowl LX. That crushes last year’s record of 133.5 million viewers.

Meanwhile, Trump sat in Florida posting angry rants instead of watching the Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots 29-13.

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!” Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social. “It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence.”

The president kept going with his tantrum. “This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day.”

Trump also complained that “nobody understands a word this guy is saying” and called the dancing “disgusting.”

Apparently, the president missed the memo that 41.8 million Americans speak Spanish at home. That’s roughly 13.5% of the population, according to Census Bureau data.

Bad Bunny made history as the first artist to perform an all-Spanish halftime show. Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin joined him on stage. The performance featured powerful imagery celebrating unity across the Americas.

The rapper held up a football, reading “Together, we are America,” while screens displayed “the only thing more powerful than hate is love.” He shouted “God bless America” and named countries from Chile to Canada while flags waved behind him.

Bad Bunny had the stadium ROCKING 🔥#NFLonDAZN pic.twitter.com/rrVzrtAlNq — NFL on DAZN (@NFLonDAZN) February 9, 2026

Conservative group Turning Point USA tried to counterprogram with its “All-American Halftime Show,” featuring Kid Rock. That alternative show drew about five million viewers on YouTube.

Bad Bunny’s audience was 27 times larger. The viewership gap tells the real story here.

Americans overwhelmingly chose Bad Bunny’s message of unity over TPUSA’s divisive programming. Even California Governor Gavin Newsom declared Sunday “Bad Bunny Day” in his state.

Trump previously said he’d “never heard” of Bad Bunny, despite the artist being one of the most-streamed musicians worldwide. The president called Bad Bunny a “terrible choice” for the halftime show weeks before the performance.

Bad Bunny used his Grammy win last week to protest Trump’s immigration crackdown. “Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say: ICE out!” he said while accepting the award for best música urbana album.

“We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens,” Bad Bunny added. “We are humans and we are Americans.”

The Super Bowl performance came just days after that Grammy speech. Bad Bunny didn’t mention Trump directly during halftime, but his unity message stood in stark contrast to the president’s divisive rhetoric.

Despite Trump’s meltdown, people loved Bad Bunny’s show. Social media buzzed with praise for the artistry and star-studded cameos throughout the performance.

The president’s angry reaction reveals more about his own insecurities than Bad Bunny’s performance.