Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Bebe Rexha shared she lost a pregnancy after Azealia Banks mocked her body online, revealing a private struggle with infertility and PCOS.

Bebe Rexha has disclosed she suffered a pregnancy loss during a back-and-forth with Azealia Banks, who publicly ridiculed the singer over her appearance at the Met Gala, revealing deeply personal health struggles in a now-deleted post.

The exchange began on Monday night (May 5), when Banks took aim at Rexha’s red carpet look.

“Sis gives me – hormonal birth control implant or something,” she tweeted. “It’s giving implanon/nuvaring she needs removed or depo shot that needs to stop happening (I’m not even tryna play her).”

Rexha fired back the next day: “And you might wanna jump on some type of therapy, sis, lexapro worked great for me. something that helps with the deep rooted sadness and chaos you keep projecting. Healing looks good on everyone. Try it.”

Attempting to shut down the back-and-forth, Rexha added, “Ok I’m gonna go and enjoy my day now. Have a good day everyone love you.”

But the conversation took a darker turn when Rexha shared a vulnerable truth in a tweet she later deleted.

“I’m so tired of people commenting on my weight,” she began, adding, “I have PCOS and struggle with infertility. I got pregnant, and it didn’t work out and I’ve been carrying that pain in silence. I never owed anyone that truth, but maybe now you’ll think twice before commenting on anyone’s body.”

Never one to hold back, Azealia Banks responded, mocking Bebe Rexha’s mental health medication.

“You should really get off Lexapro lmao,” she wrote. “Weight gain is a TRADEMARK side effect of Lexapro.”

Banks followed up with, “I’m honestly nothing to be ashamed of because trust me… The problems that come from ssri’s are a lot LOT worse than anything you feel you are going thru now.”

On Wednesday morning (May 7), Rexha took to her Instagram Stories after reflecting on her posts.

“I shared something deeply personal,” she wrote. “I’ll admit, I’m disappointed in myself for letting vulnerability take away from what was supposed to be a special night. I’m also upset that I even felt like I needed to explain myself at all. But I know that being transparent might help someone else feel seen. I’ve always wanted to be a voice for women who deal with the same things.”