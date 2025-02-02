Beyoncé Raises The Bar Again With “Cowboy Carter” Tour

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé has confirmed her Cowboy Carter Tour for 2025, building anticipation for what’s sure to be another career-defining chapter.

The announcement follows the release of her Grammy-nominated country album Cowboy Carter, which debuted last March, delivering chart-topping hits and earning acclaim for the iconic performer’s exploration of the genre.

The star reignited curiosity over the weekend when a cryptic teaser at the end of her “Beyoncé Bowl” Netflix special alluded to the forthcoming tour.

A title card reading “Cowboy Carter Tour” flashed at the conclusion of the show, prompting an avalanche of speculation online.

Netflix itself fanned the flames, posting a subtle “Look at that horse” caption on X, a nod to imagery associated with the album and tour.

COWBOY CARTER TOUR 2025 pic.twitter.com/RGyNeRyzRq — BEYONCÉ (@Beyonce) February 2, 2025

Across her social channels and website, she shared a striking visual announcement: the words “COWBOY CARTER TOUR 2025” illuminated on a giant lightbulb-style billboard.

Alongside the reveal, she posted an avant-garde photo of herself, exuding ethereal confidence in white braided hair and matching eyebrows.

Tour dates are still under wraps, but Beyoncé’s timing couldn’t be more strategic.

The Grammy Awards are Sunday (February 2), where she’ll vie for 11 awards, including Album of the Year and Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter.