Beyoncé Fans Drag Nepo Baby Lily Allen Over Album Slander

Beyoncé’s fans are attacking singer Lily Allen after she criticized Superstars new album ‘Cowboy Carter.”

Lily Allen has thrown shade at Beyoncé’s cover of country classic Jolene, calling it “weird.” The singer critiqued Beyoncé’s new music on her “Miss Me?” podcast.

When her cohost Miquita Oliver asked whether she’d listened to Beyoncé’s new country-influenced album Country Carter, Lily didn’t hold back.

First, though, she admitted she had not heard the entire record. “I’ve heard a few bits,” Lily, 38, said. “I listened to the Miley Cyrus one and I listened to the “Blackbird” one, which is the Beatles cover.

“I have to listen to the whole thing from start to finish, because I haven’t done a deep dive on it yet.”

She went on to say she found it “weird” that Beyoncé, 42, had included a cover of Dolly Parton’s classic “Jolene.”

Shocking that a British woman #lilyallen is hating on Cowboy Carter..the album wasn’t made for you mind, way to miss the entire point! But it’s predictable when she’s gonna cosplay as an American on her upcoming country album. — sarannmick (@sarannmick) April 4, 2024

“It’s very weird,” she said, “that you’d cover the most successful songs in that genre.”

“It’s quite an interesting to do, when you’re trying to, like, tackle a genre and you just choose the biggest song in that genre to cover. I mean, you do you, Beyoncé – and she literally is doing her, but why is she doing Dolly?” Lily Allen asked.

Lily also said she had enjoyed a scathing quote from rapper Azealia Banks about Beyoncé’s husband, Jay-Z.

“I read a comment from Azealia Banks where she was like ‘and stop talking about Jay Z as if anyone wants to f**k him’,” Lily laughed.

“Literally no one’s even looked at him for about 10 years, relax,” Lily Allen added, saying she did not find Jay physically attractive.

Oddly enough, Lily Allen has admitted to having dreams about Jay-Z and beyoncé in her house. She revealed her bizarre fantasy involving her own husband and the power couple in a 2014 tweet.

That same year, Lily Allen has worked with Jay z in the past. They recorded a song together called “Truth” in 2014.

Check out some of the comments below:

#LilyAllen is receiving more press for dissing #Beyonce's #COWBOYCARTER than when her last song charted #168 on the Billboard 200 six years ago. pic.twitter.com/r6HuDtDbbi — J Bernard Jones (@JBernardJones) April 5, 2024