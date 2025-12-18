Bianca Censori Used Masked Doppelganger To Speak In Bizarre Interview After Art Debut

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bianca Censori let a masked stand-in do the talking during a surreal Interview Magazine feature following her performance art debut in Seoul.

The 30-year-old Australian designer and wife of Kanye West remained completely silent during the interview, opting instead for a masked proxy to answer every question while she locked eyes with the interviewer.

The unusual setup followed her first official performance piece, “BIO POP,” which took place in South Korea and immediately drew online backlash. In the performance, Censori wore a dark red latex bodysuit while serving gelatinous cake to a room of lookalike clones posing as human furniture, which mirrored her image.

“The doppelgangers are not copies of Bianca. They’re spillages. They’re what happens when a public image detaches from the person who animates it,” the masked figure explained in the interview.

During the Interview Magazine session, her representative continued to speak on her behalf, offering an abstract explanation of Censori’s artistic intent.

“A woman in the public eye is forced to watch versions of herself multiply without her consent,” the doppelganger said. “People project, people invent, people erase. So she sculpts the versions they create, the phantom selves.”

The masked speaker described the performance not as a cry for help, but a bold act of control. “She is reclaiming the unauthorized clones. She’s not trapped in her image. She’s multiplying it until the original becomes myth.”

“BIO POP” drew inspiration from Allen Jones’ controversial 1970s sculptures that depicted women as furniture. While some in the art world dismissed Censori’s work as “redundant,” others praised it as subversive and symbolic.

When asked to define her purpose, influence and identity, the masked figure gave rapid-fire answers: “Expression,” “Reality,” and “Tension.” The interview ended with Censori finally breaking her silence, thanking the interviewer and offering a hug.

Censori, whose public appearances have drawn scrutiny throughout 2024 and 2025, has become a lightning rod for criticism.

Her sheer outfit at the 2025 Grammys prompted widespread commentary, and her marriage to Kanye West has reportedly been under strain following his antisemitic posts on social media.