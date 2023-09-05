Biden’s Education Secretary Catches Hell From Right-Wingers Over Rap Playlist

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

United States Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona deleted a Twitter post of his rap playlist after facing backlash from right-wing figures. Moms for Liberty, which was labeled an extremist group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, and other conservatives criticized Cardona via social media on Tuesday (September 5).

Cardona shared his rap playlist in celebration of Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary. He asked followers to pick their favorite track from his selections.

“A little-known fact about me: I love Hip-Hop,” Cardona wrote. “To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, I’m sharing my #EdBusTour23 playlist. Here are some of the songs I’ll be listening to on the road. What’s your favorite?”

Cardona’s rap playlist featured Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Tupac Shakur, Nas, KRS-One, Drake and more. Moms for Liberty threw a fit over the inclusion of Big Pun’s “Still Not a Player” in particular.

“Are you serious @SecCardona?” the group complained on Twitter. “’My my, I’m big huh, I rip my pr* through your h######, I’m sick, you couldn’t measure my d* with six rulers.’ Only 1/3 of American public school students are reading on grade level and you are riding around the country promoting profanity. Resign.”

The group’s co-founder Tiffany Justice condemned Cardona in her own post. She tagged several Republican politicians, demanding oversight.