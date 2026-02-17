Big Sean Discusses Therapy Journey After Nipsey Hussle Died

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Big Sean opened up about his depression battle and therapy journey after close friend Nipsey Hussle died in 2019, calling it heavy.

Big Sean never planned to become a mental health advocate. The Detroit rapper just wanted to share his truth about the dark period that followed Nipsey Hussle‘s death in 2019.

“I was just sharing what was going on in my life,” Big Sean told ABC News’ Linsey Davis. “I didn’t realize that I was being so vulnerable. I wasn’t trying to be a spokesperson for mental health per se.”

The rapper’s honesty came after he experienced what he calls “heavy ups and downs” following the loss of his close friend and collaborator. Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed outside his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles on March 31, 2019.

“I was just expressing how I was going into therapy and experiencing a time of heavy ups and downs, a time of depression,” Big Sean explained during the interview.

The mental health struggle hit Big Sean harder than anything he’d faced before. He described the experience as hitting a wall that threatened to crush him completely.

“It felt like I hit a wall… and I either had to climb over it, or it was gonna fall on me and crush me,” he said. “I had been so about my work that I lost touch with the person that I was.”

This disconnect from himself led to what Big Sean calls “a very deep battle of depression, deeper than I experienced when I was like a teenager.”

The weight of grief, combined with years of putting work before personal well-being, created a perfect storm.

Big Sean and Nipsey Hussle had developed a strong friendship through their shared passion for Hip-Hop and community building.

The two collaborated on “Deep Reverence,” a track that appeared on Big Sean’s 2020 album Detroit 2. The song featured posthumous vocals from Nipsey Hussle and served as a tribute to their bond.

The loss forced Big Sean to make a difficult decision about his career priorities. He realized that continuing to put music first would only deepen his depression.

“I had to take time away from the music industry being my first obligation, and I had to put myself first,” he revealed.

This decision led to a four-year gap between Detroit 2 and his most recent album, Better Me Than You, which dropped in August 2024. The extended break allowed Big Sean to focus on therapy and personal healing.

During his time away from music, Big Sean learned valuable lessons about balance and self-care. He discovered the importance of making time for joy and fun, not just work and obligations.

“You got to be serious about having fun, because as fast as time goes, we’re here for a limited amount of time,” he said with a laugh.

Therapy became a crucial tool in Big Sean’s recovery process. He credits professional help with giving him the skills to navigate his depression and rebuild his relationship with himself.