BigXthaPlug’s Lawyer Vows To Vigorously Fight Gun Charge After Release Party Derailed

BigXthaPlug’s attorney pledged to fight misdemeanor gun and drug charges after the rapper’s album release party was abruptly canceled following his arrest in Dallas.

BigXthaPlug had his album rollout cut short by flashing lights and handcuffs after a traffic stop in southeast Dallas led to his arrest on misdemeanor charges just hours before a planned celebration.

The Dallas rapper was taken into custody early on August 22 after police pulled him over for lacking a front license plate.

Officers said they detected the smell of marijuana and later discovered a firearm and a small amount of cannabis in his vehicle.

The arrest occurred during a police operation targeting street takeovers.

BigXthaPlug was booked into Dallas County Jail on two counts: unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana under two ounces. His attorney insists the charges are minor and are being exaggerated.

“We’re going to wait to see the PC affidavits, but we’re going to work vigorously for our client because it just is what it is,” his Valerie Baston lawyer told CBS News 11. “It’s two misdemeanors, and people are trying to make it a felony.”

Despite the legal setback, BigXthaPlug wasted no time returning to his music. After posting bail, he shared a video on social media flashing six plaques—three gold and three platinum—while promoting his newly released country-influenced rap album I Hope You’re Happy.

The arrest derailed a scheduled album release event at a local Wingstop and followed a party the night before at a Deep Ellum nightclub.

In his celebratory post, BigXthaPlug did not mention the arrest; instead, he focused on his chart success and the momentum behind his latest project.

“Got out that cell to 6 plaques (3 gold 3 platinum)🙏🏾 2 new custom pieces And a fresh fade,” BigXthaPlug wrote.

This isn’t the first time the rapper has faced similar charges. Earlier in 2025, he was arrested in Arlington, Texas, under comparable circumstances involving marijuana and a firearm.