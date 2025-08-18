Chicago Rapper Bloodhound Q50 Shuts Down Shooting Rumors While Snorting Mystery Substance On Live

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bloodhound Q50 appeared on Instagram Live, snorting a mystery substance while denying rumors he was shot in St. Louis.

Bloodhound Q50 dismissed swirling rumors of his alleged shooting with a chaotic Instagram Live on Sunday night (August 17), where he appeared to snort an unknown substance and laugh off the speculation.

The 20-year-old Chicago rapper surfaced online just hours after unverified social media posts claimed he had been critically injured in a shooting in St. Louis.

The posts alleged that Q50 was riding in a vehicle that was sprayed with bullets while leaving a private event, leaving four people in critical condition.

No law enforcement agency has confirmed the incident, and no official statement has been released by the rapper’s team.

Instead of a press release or a publicist’s statement, Q50 took matters into his own hands.

In a livestream that raised more eyebrows than it answered questions, the rising Midwest Hip-Hop artist was seen rolling up a bill, leaning over a table and inhaling a white substance before laughing.

The video quickly made the rounds online, with viewers questioning both his health and his judgment.

He followed up the livestream with a series of Instagram posts aimed at shutting down the rumors. One caption read, “Notorious like Big Poppa,” followed by, “But I ain’t goin like Chris Wallace.”

The quote referenced the late Notorious B.I.G., who was killed in a drive-by shooting in 1997.

Rumors Of Shooting Involving Bloodhound Q50 Surface Online

The confusion began around 4:00 P.M. on Sunday (August 17) when Instagram users began sharing posts claiming Q50’s vehicle had been riddled with bullets.

One video showed what appeared to be a significant police presence outside a hospital, though the footage could not be independently verified.

Footage of the Bloodhound Q50 shooting 💥💥💥#Chicago rapper bloodhound Q50 was shot in #STLouis last night,him and 3 others are left in critical condition💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/hVkBTCgqkb — Calldago (@calldago) August 17, 2025

The alleged incident reportedly occurred in St. Louis, where Q50 was said to be attending a private function.

The group was reportedly leaving the venue when their vehicle was targeted. The identities of the four people said to be in critical condition have not been released, and it remains unclear whether they were connected to the rapper.

As of Monday morning, no local news outlets or police departments in St. Louis had confirmed the shooting.

The absence of official information has only fueled online speculation, with supporters and observers debating the legitimacy of the claims.

Known for his raw delivery and street-heavy lyrics, Q50 has been building momentum in the Midwest Hip-Hop scene.

His growing visibility in Chicago and beyond has led some to believe that his rising profile may have made him a target.