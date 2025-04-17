Blueface Claims He’s Glad He’s In Prison & Insists Women Ruined Bond With His Mother

Blueface makes amends with his mother during a crucial point in his current incarceration.

Blueface has expressed his remorse to his mother over their rocky relationship, often strained by his love interests, in a heartfelt apology revealing his renewed mindset.

On Thursday (April 17), the “Thotianna” rapper’s mother, Karlissa Safford, shared a post on Instagram uncovering a humbled message she received from her son. In addition to speaking on his revelations in prison, Blueface took the initiative to say sorry to his mother over his part in their strained relationship. His mother shared a deeply personal caption in the post with the screenshots of their conversation as well, remarking on the sorrow she faces as both of her sons face the same fate on their special days.

“He knew today would be ruff on me because we celebrated his brother’s birthday every year he was in jail and today they both in jail,” Karlissa Safford wrote in the caption of the post. “I’ll eat some cake for both of y’all because I know God got y’all. Thank you son @bluefasebabyy this means the world to me. Today is bitter sweet.”

As for the actual the message Blueface sent to his mother, it started off immediately addressing his shortcomings.

“I want to apologize to you for letting any female influences affect our relationship I thought a few females may have loved me more than you, but I was wrong,” Blueface wrote. “I’m glad I came to prison because in my absence, I got to sit back and watch them use my downtime as a headstart to their own advantages.”

Blueface concluded the message with a request to his mother as he anticipates being release soon after having served time in prison as a result of receiving a four year sentence for a probation violation.

“You are the only woman entitled to be there for me so now that all the leaves fell off the tree I can get back to my roots, which is you I love you,” he wrote. “I’ll be out in a few months come pick me up just you and my kids nobody else!”

Blueface’s message to his mother follows the mother of one of his children, Chrisean Rock, going public with her new athlete boo. He was originally issued his prison sentenced last year due to his previous probation violation related to a 2021 incident in which he assaulted a security guard at San Fernando Valley club.