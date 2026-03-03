Blueface Confirms The Gender Of His Child With Nevaeh

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blueface discovered he’s expecting a fourth child, a baby boy named Solar Porter, with girlfriend Nevaeh Akira during a livestream reveal.

Blueface announced the gender of his upcoming child with Nevaeh Akira during a livestream celebration that turned into pure joy.

The California rapper and his girlfriend discovered they’re expecting a baby boy after firing confetti cannons during their March 1st reveal party.

Nevaeh Akira and the Hip-Hop artist celebrated with blue confetti exploding across their room while his son from a previous relationship joined the excitement.

The couple embraced and screamed with happiness as they learned about their future son during the emotional livestream moment.

The gender reveal came weeks after Blueface’s pregnancy announcement made headlines in late February when the pair showed positive pregnancy test results on camera.

Nevaeh and the rapper displayed two different tests during another livestream session that confirmed their expecting status.

“Congratulations, you’re having a Blueface baby. Congratulations. You made it,” he told Nevaeh during the original pregnancy announcement. The rapper joked about Nevaeh becoming an official member of the “Blueface Cavaliers” after learning about their pregnancy.

During the livestream gender reveal, Blueface expressed his excitement about having another son join his family.

The couple revealed their son’s name, with Nevaeh suggesting the name.

“Solar Porter is on the way, y’all. I hope the baby has my eyes and just your face,” he said to Nevaeh during the celebration.

“Lord, please bless us with the healthiest baby possible. Boy or girl, doesn’t matter. Forgive us for our sins,” Blueface said during a prayer before the reveal.

The rapper and Nevaeh held confetti cannons together before twisting them to release blue confetti.

This marks the fourth child for the “Thotiana” artist, who already has three children from previous relationships.

Blueface welcomed son Chrisean Jr. with Chrisean Rock in September 2023 after their tumultuous relationship played out publicly across social media platforms.

The rapper also co-parents two children with ex-girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis, including son Javaughn Jamal Porter, born in 2019, and daughter Journey Alexis Porter, who arrived in 2022.

Blueface’s baby shower with Nevaeh is scheduled for March 15 at a Los Angeles venue.