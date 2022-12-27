Bobby Shmurda Calls Out Rappers For Making “Informant Music”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The 6ix9ine collaborator says 90% of rappers on major labels are “hoes.”

The topic of “snitching” is once again prevalent in Hip Hop culture at the moment. Formerly incarcerated rapper Bobby Shmurda weighed in on the topic during a recent Instagram Live session.

Bobby Shmurda’s IG address comes after Sergio “Gunna” Kitchens took a plea deal in an ongoing RICO case in Georgia. Gunna was among two dozen defendants in the case, including fellow YSL representative Yung Thug.

There have been different viewpoints about Gunna’s guilty plea. Some people – like Boosie and 6ix9ine – accused the DS4Ever album creator of betraying Young Thug. Gunna’s lawyer pushed back on that narrative, claiming his client did not snitch to get out of jail.

After Leaving Epic Records, Bobby Shmurda Is No Fan Of The Major Label System

Bobby Shmurda has now provided his own commentary about individuals in Hip Hop allegedly working with authorities. The “Hot N####” rapper extended the informer net much wider than just the Gunna situation.

“These n##### playing dress-up. These people are good kids. I don’t want to hear about no rapper talking no crazy s###,” said Shmurda. He added, “Y’all n##### are rats. You n##### are f###### informants. M############ are informants. Y’all make informant music.”

Bobby Shmurda went on to say 90% of the rappers signed to a major label are “hoes.” The Brooklyn native did sign with Epic Records before taking a plea deal in his own criminal conspiracy case in New York in 2016. He now releases music independently.

Shmurda Embraces Conspiracy Theory About Jay-Z’s Roc Nation

Additionally, Shmurda accused Roc Nation of hiring hackers in order to push a certain agenda. The unproven Roc Nation conspiracy became a major talking point of Tory Lanez supporters. A jury recently convicted Lanez of assaulting Megan Thee Stallion with a firearm.

Lanez’s family members essentially blamed Jay-Z and his Roc Nation management company for supposedly framing the Canadian rapper/singer. Many people online dismissed those vague claims of corruption.

“In 2023, if y’all don’t see me around no rappers, don’t be surprised,” stated Bobby Shmurda. “These n##### are off the chain. These n##### are taking you to jail, they’re reprogramming, they’re getting some more hackers to get on this s### and repost this s###, and make them feel like they’re big.”

Shmurda returned home from prison in February 2021. Since that time, the Bodboy EP landed in August of this year. Before his release, Shmurda teamed with eventual internet troll-turned-federal government witness 6ix9ine for the “Stoopid” single.