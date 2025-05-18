Boosie Turns Cassie & Husband Into Villain With Diddy Conspiracy Theory

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie accused Cassie and Alex Fine of plotting Diddy’s downfall in a viral post following her emotional testimony in his federal trial.

Boosie accused Cassie Ventura and her husband Alex Fine of engineering Diddy’s legal unraveling in a wild Instagram post just days after Cassie testified in the music mogul’s federal sex trafficking case.

Boosie claimed the couple plotted for years to bring down Diddy, suggesting their motives were rooted in money and resentment.

“I THINK CASSIE N HER HUSBAND MASTERMINDED THIS TAKE DOWN OF DIDDY N HIS MONEY” he wrote. “I THINK HER HUSBAND HAD BEEN TRYING TO GET HER TO DO THIS FOR YEARS TO DIDDY BUT SHE DIDNT WANT TO DO IT BECAUSE SHE KNEW WHAT WILL COME OUT.”

I THINK CASSIE N HER HUSBAND MASTERMINDED THIS TAKE DOWN OF DIDDY N HIS MONEY‼️I THINK HER HUSBAND HAD BEEN TRYING TO GET HER TO DO THIS FOR YEARS TO DIDDY BUT SHE DIDNT WANT TO DO IT BECAUSE SHE KNEW WHAT WILL COME OUT ‼️THEN AS A COUPLE YALL BECOME BROKE .NOW THE PLOT BECOMES… — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) May 18, 2025

The post landed as Ventura concluded four days of grueling testimony in a New York courtroom last week. She described years of alleged abuse, manipulation and coercion, including claims that Diddy paid men to perform sex acts on her while he recorded.

Cassie Ventura told the jury she felt like “a prostitute” in her own relationship.

Boosie continued his rant by linking the couple’s finances to the lawsuit Diddy settled with Cassie for $20 million last November, less than 24 hours after the lawsuit was filed.

“THEN AS A COUPLE YALL BECOME BROKE,” he wrote. “NOW THE PLOT BECOMES REALER BY THE MONTH.”

He also pointed to Diddy’s public relationship with Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee as a possible trigger for Cassie’s decision to come forward.

At the 2023 BET Awards, Yung Miami held a “Go Papi!” sign while Diddy accepted his Lifetime Achievement Award.

“I THINK THE LAST STRAW WAS THE DIDDY N CARESHA RELATIONSHIP,” Boosie wrote. “WHEN SHE SAW CARESHA WITH THAT SIGN SUPPORTING HER MAN AT THAT AWARDS THAT DID IT.”

Cassie’s testimony, however, did not reference jealousy or Yung Miami. Instead, she detailed an alleged 2018 rape in Malibu and a violent incident in a Los Angeles hotel where she said Diddy beat her until she lost consciousness.

Still, Boosie ended his post with a misogynistic jab: “A WOMAN SCORNED IS A DANGEROUS EVIL MF #yeahisaidit.”

His remarks drew swift backlash online, with many calling them reckless and baseless.

“She was worth $8 million before she settled and her husband was worth $3 million. So they definitely weren’t broke. I believe they were pushed by the government to move forward with this case,” one user hypothesized.

“Speculation without evidence does more harm than good. Let’s let the courts and facts speak before making anyone out to be a villain or mastermind,” another user told the rapper.

No public evidence exists that Alex Fine pressured Cassie to file her lawsuit. In court, Cassie said she remained silent for years out of fear and only came forward after others began speaking out.

Diddy’s trial continues this week in New York.

Boosie sounds stupid , S### — Big As The What? (@islandrih_) May 18, 2025

Facts boosie



They all freaks — Johnny blaze (@JohnnyBlaze1080) May 18, 2025

I fw boosie but this the least most intelligent n#### ever 😭😭 this n#### is fighting a Rico this Cassie s### is only a small part of what’s to come and you defending him with all your heart https://t.co/o9nfXNd7sT — 🦇 (@PlutosBurnerAcc) May 18, 2025

