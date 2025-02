Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz has lofty ambitions to build a waterpark on his new 26-acre plot of land—he just needs an investor with half a billion dollars to make it happen.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native believes he can turn the attraction into a thriving success, promising a $100M return within eight years for the investor willing to help bring his dream to life.

Boosie took to social media to announce his bold new vision.

“IM TRYNA BUY THESE PIECES OF LAND TO BUILD A FEW COMMUNITIES AND A WATERPARK,” he began. “I JUST BROUGHT 26 ACRES OF LAND AND IT JUST GOT GRADED.”

He then explained, “I NEED TO BORROW 500 MILLION FOR THE PROJECT,” but added, “IM WILLING TO DO % ON THE COMMUNITIES N THE WATERPARK.”

Alternatively, Boosie proposed that he could repay the $500 million investment, along with a $100 million profit, in eight years.

He urged interested potential investors who can “FUND MY DREAM” to contact his assistant.

His post garnered varied reactions, with some urging Boosie to get off the net and contact a developer if he really wants to build a waterpark and others praising him for his ingenuity. Some just found his post highly amusing and roasted him for using social media “just how an old head should.”

Meanwhile, Boosie currently has more pressing matters on his agenda than the waterpark.

He recently announced he is selling one of his vehicles after colliding with a deer. He wants to offload his damaged Cadillac Escalade and invest in building another home.

“JUST HIT A DEER,” he wrote alongside an image of the damaged vehicle. “2022 CADILLAC TRUCK FOR SALE 85k miles! F### this truck n that deer CASH ME OUT IM GOING BUILD ANOTHER HOME ON MY LAND.”