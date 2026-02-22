Busta Rhymes Shuts Down Disrespectful Heckler With Savage Responsef

Busta Rhymes proved he still has the quickest wit in Hip-Hop when a heckler tried testing him outside Madison Square Garden on Thursday night, February 19.
The legendary rapper found himself surrounded by paparazzi and fans after watching the New York Knicks suffer a brutal 126-111 loss to the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons completed their 3-0 regular-season sweep against New York that night.
Someone in the crowd got disrespectful and called Busta Rhymes’ head “big as s###,” which became a viral video moment. The Flipmode Squad leader wasn’t having any of that energy.
“Yo, real s###. You smell like a bag of other people’s s###,” Busta fired back without missing a beat.
The crowd erupted as the 53-year-old rapper delivered his signature New York attitude.
The incident comes as Busta continues building momentum around his upcoming collaboration project. He recently announced Dillagence 2, a new album featuring production from the late J Dilla.
The project serves as a sequel to Busta and Dilla’s original 2007 mixtape of the same name.