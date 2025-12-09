Busta Rhymes Crashes Out, Man Wanted Picture

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Another fan tried to troll Busta Rhymes in public, but there were different reactions that had a whole crowd watching.

Busta Rhymes walked straight into another situation at Art Basel. And the streets are still talking…again. Busta and a troll in the same sentence usually doesn’t end well, and this moment proved exactly why. A young dude ran up on the Flipmode general pretending he thought Busta was Tracy Morgan. Tracy Morgan! He said it with a straight face too, like the man in front of him didn’t have thirty years of Hip-Hop history and the most unmistakable energy in the business. But you saw that…

But the second the heat came down, that boy folded like a dollar store lawn chair. Suddenly he was confused. Suddenly his friend was to blame for giving him “bad intel.” Suddenly he had no idea who the mound-sized rapper in front of him actually was. He launched every excuse he could think of into the air just to make sure he didn’t get turned into a cautionary tale on camera. And honestly, watching him scramble was a masterclass in panic survival.

Now here’s where the story takes a wild turn.

Busta gave that kid patience he did not earn. He gave the white kid grace some of us have never seen. But when a Black man nearby tried to get a picture, the mood flipped instantly. No smile. No “hold up, king let me educate you.” The whole thing went left faster than Cassidy versus Eazy The Block Captain. Suddenly the energy was heated, the crowd leaned in, and you could feel the tension crackling.

READ ALSO: Cassidy vs. Eazy the Block Captain Battle Ends in Chaos

What made it wilder was this dude wasn’t scared.

He kept talking. Kept poking the bear. Kept filming. Busta kept telling him to chill, and homeboy kept pressing the issue like a teenager testing his father. It got so thick you’d swear fists were about to fly, but with two hundred cameras out, nobody was trying to catch a case. You could still see the performative element, though. Everybody knew the cameras were rolling and nobody was turning them off, which is exactly why this is gold. Pure viral gold.

At the end of the day, nobody got hurt, but we definitely saw two sides of the same moment. Comedy? Chaos? Pick your poison.

What y’all make of this mess? Comment below.