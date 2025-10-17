Cam’ron Says Damon Dash Used Him As Pawn In Feud With 50 Cent

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Cam’ron opened up about Dame Dash’s apology and revealed he felt Dash exploited him in the feud with 50 Cent.

Cam’ron addressed Dame Dash and the fallout from their tangled feud involving 50 Cent, saying the Roc-A-Fella co-founder dragged him into a mess that wasn’t his to begin with.

In a recent episode of his YouTube series “Talk With Flee,” the Harlem rapper responded to Dash’s public apology and explained why he’s not rushing to forgive.

Cam’ron said he felt manipulated by Dash during Dash’s issues with 50 Cent, which escalated after Cam’ron started working with 50 on a Paid In Full adaptation.

“This whole s### started with Dame and 50,” Cam’ron said. “And then used me, talking about Dame, as a pawn, how I felt about it, to combat with 50, and I’m catching strays. Then I catch a stray, I can’t spin off and shoot back or nothing.”

When asked whether he accepted Dash’s apology, Cam’ron replied, “You don’t know who to trust out here. You don’t know how a n#### feeling today and how they gonna feel tomorrow. Man, that’s all I can say.”

He added, “I know one thing, I spoke to 50. Me and 50 straight, and we on the same page.”

The tension between Cam’ron and Dash reignited after Dash mocked Cam’s collaboration with 50 Cent, calling the G-Unit mogul his “new boss.”

Cam’ron fired back with personal jabs at Dash’s finances and appearance. The situation worsened when Dash filed a $300 million lawsuit against Cam’ron, claiming defamation and emotional distress.

“I ain’t got nothing else to say about it,” Cam’ron continued. “I thought we were snapping. And it just got really, really deep. I ain’t know it was lawyer deep off snapping. I know it got a little personal for him. But you know he got personal, too.”

Damon Dash Extends Olive Brach To Cam’ron & 50 Cent

Back in September, Dash attempted to make peace with both Cam’ron and 50 Cent.

Initially, 50 appeared open to the idea, posting on Instagram, “I agree with Dame [100] percent it’s better to work together.” But that changed quickly.

“oh wait. CAM just said f### Dame and his fake chat GPT law suit. so it’s f### you Dame,” 50 Cent wrote in a follow-up post.