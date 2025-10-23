Cardi B Addresses BIA’s First Week Album Sales, But Refuses To Let Feud Die

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B held back from dragging BIA over poor album sales but warned JT that her silence is strategic and a lyrical response is ready.

Cardi B torched both BIA and JT in a blistering audio rant while plotting a delayed but deliberate response to their recent jabs and underwhelming music sales.

The Bronx rapper addressed her rivals during a clip shared by Live Bitez, where she dismissed BIA’s debut album as a flop and teased a future lyrical strike against JT.

Despite BIA’s album BIANCA selling just 8,000 units in its first week and missing the Billboard 200 entirely, Cardi said she’s holding back—for now.

“Y’all b###### is easy…I just found out BIA numbers yesterday. I’m not gonna pick on her because of that s###. That, then that’s overkill,” Cardi B said during a live discussion on X.com’s Space.

Cardi B via spaces giving ppl grace once again: “I just found out Bia’s numbers yesterday. I’m not gonna pick on her because of that s###. Then it’s overkill”.



The tension with BIA began earlier in 2024 after Cardi released her “Like What (Freestyle),” which sampled Missy Elliott’s “She’s a B*tch”—the same track BIA used.

That overlap led to accusations from fans that Cardi was biting BIA’s aesthetic, igniting a slow-burning feud.

BIA’s BIANCA was her first official album following a string of mixtapes and EPs. Despite backing from Nicki Minaj and a loyal base, the album’s performance left her exposed to criticism.

Cardi addressed both women directly on her second studio album AM I THE DRAMA?, which dropped earlier this year. The album includes “Pretty & Petty,” aimed at BIA, and “Magnet,” a direct hit at JT.

The project marked Cardi’s return to lyrical combat after years of lying low.

JT, formerly of City Girls, dropped two diss tracks—”No Hook” and “Keep Coming”—on October 4, both loaded with pointed shots at Cardi B. But Cardi isn’t rushing into a back-and-forth. Instead, she’s taking a more calculated route.

“You know why I didn’t reply to the other b#### [JT]? Cause b####, I’ma reply to you on my time. I’ma have you feeling…like you’re tough. But it’s not because I don’t got s###. It’s not because I can’t flame you, b####. You don’t look f###### better than me. You can’t rap better than me. You don’t look better than me. You can’t do nothing better than me. B###### can’t do nothing better than me. Nothing,” Cardi B said.

While Cardi claimed she’s entering “hibernation mode,” her tone suggests she’s simply waiting for the right moment to re-engage.

Her strategy involves letting her opponents exhaust themselves before she responds with precision.