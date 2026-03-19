Cardi B Admits She Was Scared At Kansas City Show – “I Was Intimidated”

Cardi B pulls off a historic Kansas City show, becoming the first female rapper to sell out the T-Mobile Center in front of 19,000 people.

Cardi B walked into Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center on March 17 and couldn’t believe what she was seeing.

The 19,000-capacity arena was completely packed, and she became the first female rapper in history to sell out the venue solo, marking her 18th consecutive sold-out show on the “Little Miss Drama Tour.”

She delivered her usual high-energy performance with hits like “Magnet” and “Salute,” but something about this particular night had her shook.

“This is crazy. I was intimidated seeing so many people,” she said after the show, her voice still carrying that mix of gratitude and genuine shock.

“I can’t believe it’s so many people that came to see me. Like yeah I know I’m Cardi B and I’ve been doing this for years but it still amazes me every single time. Unbelievable. God how did this happen?” she said.

This is crazy!! I was intimidated seeing so many people 😩 I can’t believe it’s so many people that came to see me.. like yeah I know I’m “Cardi B” and I’ve been doing this for years but it still amazes me every single time. Unbelievable. God how did this happen? ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/O2xESzXs4e — Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 18, 2026

That kind of humility from someone at her level is rare, and it speaks to how massive this tour has become.

The “Little Miss Drama Tour” has been an absolute machine since it kicked off in February.

According to reports, the first seven shows alone generated between $11.7 and $12 million in gross revenue, which is insane for any artist, let alone someone doing their first full arena run.

Every single show has sold out without any opening acts, which means people are paying full price just to see Cardi do her thing for two hours straight.

What makes this run even more impressive is the tour’s relentless schedule, with dates stretching through mid-April across North America.

After Kansas City, she’s got Cincinnati, Chicago, Madison Square Garden for two nights, Newark, Toronto, Hamilton, Boston, Hartford, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Raleigh, Charlotte, Miami, and finally Atlanta for two nights, wrapping on April 18.

That’s a lot of cities, a lot of stages, and a lot of people who want to witness what she’s building right now.