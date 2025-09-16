Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama Tour Set For 30 Cities In North America

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B announced her first arena tour in six years, the Little Miss Drama Tour, launching Feb. 2026 with 30 U.S. and Canada stops.

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B announced her first headlining arena tour in six years on Tuesday (September 16), coinciding with the release of her highly anticipated second studio album, Am I the Drama? set to drop Friday.

The “Little Miss Drama Tour” will kick off February 11, 2026, in Palm Desert, California, and conclude April 17 in Atlanta, spanning 30 cities across the United States and Canada.

The tour marks a significant milestone for the Bronx-born artist, representing her first major arena run since achieving mainstream success.

The _”_Little Miss Drama Tour” will be the Grammy winner’s first headlining arena run,” according to Live Nation, the tour’s promoter.

The announcement comes as Cardi B prepares to release her sophomore album, Am I the Drama?, her first since 2018’s Invasion of Privacy.

That debut album controversially won the Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2019, making Cardi B only the second female rapper to receive the honor, following Lauryn Hill with the Fugees in 1997.

The tour will feature stops at major venues including Madison Square Garden in New York, the United Center in Chicago and the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Notable dates include a March 25 performance at Madison Square Garden and shows in Toronto, Vancouver, and other major metropolitan areas.

Presale tickets will become available at 10 A.M. local time on Tuesday, September 23, for fans who register by 10 P.M. PT on Sunday through Ticketmaster.

General public sales begin at 10 A.M. Thursday, September 25, on Cardi B’s official website.

The tour announcement marks a return to major touring for Cardi B, who has primarily focused on single releases and collaborations since the success of her debut album.

Invasion of Privacy achieved both commercial and critical acclaim, becoming the most-streamed female rap album on Apple Music and Spotify.

The Grammy win for Invasion of Privacy sparked debate within the Hip-Hop community, with some critics questioning whether the album deserved the recognition over other nominees.

Cardi B defended her victory, stating she “cries when she listens to her album because of all the hard work” that went into its creation. Recent interviews reveal Cardi B’s strategic approach to her career, including her decision to turn down lucrative opportunities to focus on her artistry.

The rapper has been selective about her projects, prioritizing quality over quantity in her musical output.

The “Little Miss Drama Tour” will feature performances across diverse markets, from major metropolitan areas to mid-sized cities.

The tour includes stops in Portland, Sacramento, Austin, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Detroit, Kansas City, Cincinnati, Hartford, Baltimore, Raleigh, Charlotte, and Sunrise, Florida.