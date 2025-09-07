WATCH: Cardi B Hits The Streets To Sell New Album Hand To Hand

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Cardi B brought incense and old-school grind to the streets of New York to slang her album “Am I the Drama?” after label pressure kicked in.

Cardi B pulled up with incense and unmatched hustle in New York, selling her new album “Am I the Drama?” straight off the sidewalk.

The Bronx rapper popped up on the street with a blanket full of CDs and incense sticks, yelling out “$9.99,” because her label told her to hit the pavement and push it like it’s the early 2000s.

Cardi B posted the video to her Instagram and let the world know that this wasn’t some promotional stunt she had cooked up for fun.

“My label said I gotta get out in these streets and sell this album…LINK IN BIO,” she wrote.

This new project is Cardi’s first full album since her 2018 Grammy-winning debut, Invasion of Privacy, which featured the diamond-certified banger “Bodak Yellow.”

It’s been seven years, and the pressure’s clearly on.

The new album, Am I the Drama? drops September 19, and while she’s keeping most of it under wraps, we already know it’ll include “WAP” and “Up,” two tracks that already ran laps around the charts.

She’s also dropped new songs like “Imaginary Playerz” and “Outside.” Take a look at the video: