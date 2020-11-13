Cardi B, Anderson. Paak Join Campaign To Stop Violence Against Black Women

(AllHipHop News)
Cardi B and Billie Eilish have joined the celebrities backing a powerful new campaign against police violence towards black women.
Bruno Mars and Anderson. Paak are also among the visionaries who have created protest placards fighting for change as part of the Show Me the Signs initiative.
Their creations will be auctioned off at the end of the month, with all proceeds benefiting the African American Policy Forum’s #SayHerName Mothers network, which aids the mothers and families of black women killed by police.
All of the signs are on view at Blum & Poe in Los Angeles until the weekend.
Additionally, the protest placards will be presented on more than 90 billboards across the country.