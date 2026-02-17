Cardi B Confirms End of Stefon Diggs Romance Live

Cardi B put all the rumors to rest Sunday night. The Bronx rapper confirmed her split from NFL star Stefon Diggs during her “Little Miss Drama” tour stop in Los Angeles. The confirmation came with a twist. Cardi used the moment to defend her ex from an attack by rival rapper BIA. “Let me tell […]

The confirmation came with a twist. Cardi used the moment to defend her ex from an attack by rival rapper BIA.

Cardi B has a message for Bia before performing "Pretty & Petty at her sold L.A show for the #LittleMissDramaTour



"Just because I ain’t fcking with my bd doesn’t mean you get to talk about my bd.. this for you btch!"

“Let me tell you something, just because I ain’t f###### with my baby daddy doesn’t mean you get to talk about my baby daddy, b####!” Cardi told the crowd at KIA Forum. “This for you, b####!”

She then launched into her BIA diss track “Pretty & Petty.”

The drama started on Thursday when BIA returned shots at Diggs on social media. The “Whole Lotta Money” rapper wrote, “Can u name someone with more baby mamas than receiving yards? I can! and I know that… ykwnvm.”

She was responding to Cardi B’s initial “Mute Challenge” diss at the first stop of her “Little Miss Drama” tour, where she asked fans to name five Bia songs.

Fans had been speculating about the couple’s status since Super Bowl weekend. The Patriots’ wide receiver suffered a crushing 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Cardi’s behavior that day raised eyebrows.

An ESPN reporter asked Cardi for an inspiring message for Diggs before kickoff. She gave a cold “Good luck” and walked away. The brief exchange went viral immediately.

Cardi also left the stadium early after appearing in Bad Bunny’s halftime show. She didn’t stick around to watch the Patriots’ defeat. Her Instagram posts focused on her halftime performance, not the game.

The couple welcomed their first child together in November 2025. Their son arrived just months after they went public with their relationship in May 2025.

But their relationship faced pressure from the start. Diggs has five other children with different women, including one born shortly after he went public with Cardi. Cardi has three kids with her estranged husband, Offset.

Cardi’s tour continues this week with stops in Portland and other cities. She’s been performing “Pretty & Petty” at every show, complete with a moment of silence.

The breakup ends a whirlwind year for both stars. Cardi dealt with her ongoing divorce from Offset while building a new relationship. Diggs faced his own family drama with multiple paternity cases and lawsuits.

Now they’ll co-parent their son while pursuing separate paths.