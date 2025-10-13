Cardi B Declares 33 Her “Jesus Year” In Busty Sultry Pregnant Pic

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B opened up about her faith and future while turning 32 and preparing to welcome a baby with NFL star Stefon Diggs.

Cardi B marked her 32nd birthday with gratitude and a spiritual reset as she reflected on a turbulent year and looked ahead to motherhood with NFL star Stefon Diggs.

The Bronx-born rapper called her 33rd year “the Jesus year” in an Instagram post shared with her 169 million followers. Alongside a series of glamorous birthday photos, she opened up about her renewed faith and sense of purpose. “I must say I never felt so covered and so protected by the man above himself,” she wrote. “He never fails to remind me that I’m chosen and that I’m anointed, and that’s the best gift I could ever ask for.”

Dressed in a curve-hugging black cutout gown and matching accessories, the Grammy winner celebrated in style while embracing a new chapter. She also thanked her supporters for sticking by her through a rollercoaster year.

“Thank you to everyone for all the birthday wishes! Everyone normally makes their New Year’s resolution on Jan 1st, but I made mine last night! Year 32 was a year I’ll never forget! Thank you all for supporting me and loving me! I love yall back!”

The “Bodak Yellow” artist has been vocal about her Christian faith in recent weeks, previously writing, “I believe that everything is possible through God.”

Cardi is currently expecting her first child with Stefon Diggs, wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills. She already has three children with her former partner Offset, another prominent figure in Hip-Hop.

Her birthday post comes as she prepares for a busy year ahead, balancing pregnancy, parenthood and her music career. Cardi turned 32 on October 11.