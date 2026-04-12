Cardi B Denies Lame Gift Scheme As Her Empire Grows & Offset’s Debts Mount Up

Cardi B denies buying herself luxury bags while Offset faces mounting financial and legal troubles, including tax liens and casino debt.

Cardi B shut down the noise when she clapped back at internet trolls questioning whether she’d been buying her own luxury bags and pretending Offset was the one spoiling her.

The Bronx rapper responded directly to an X post showing her opening a Birkin and dancing in her seat, making it crystal clear that she’s “never the type to do lame s### like that.”

She added another line that hit different: “There was no money problems when I was regulating.”

That last part carries weight because Offset’s financial situation has become a complete disaster since their 2023 split.

The former Migos member is drowning in debt from multiple angles.

He’s facing over $2.3 million dollars in combined IRS and Georgia state tax liens, though he managed to pay off $1.57 million of that in late 2025.

But the problems keep stacking up faster than he can handle them.

Just days before getting shot outside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on April 6, Offset was hit with a $100,000 lawsuit from MotorCity Casino Hotel in Detroit.

The casino claims he opened a credit line in March 2024 to keep gambling, then couldn’t cover the debt when they tried to withdraw funds from his bank account.

His attorney says he’s “working toward a resolution,” but that’s just one problem in a growing pile.

Lil Tjay was arrested in connection with the shooting incident, and both Dez Bryant and Ebro Darden have called Offset out for allegedly owing them thousands in unpaid bets.

Offset’s been released from the hospital and is reportedly recovering, but his legal and financial headaches are far from over.

Meanwhile, Cardi B’s been building an empire that makes Offset’s situation look even worse by comparison.

Her Whipshots vodka-infused whipped cream has sold over 6 million cans since its launch in 2022, and she’s expanded into other ventures, such as Grown Good.

Her estimated net worth hit $100 million in 2025, and her “Little Miss Drama” tour is printing money, with over $33 million in earnings so far.

Cardi B and Offset share three children from their 2017 marriage, and she’s also got a four-month-old son with NFL player Stefon Diggs, though Offset is reportedly seeking a paternity test on that one.

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