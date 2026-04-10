Offset Walks Out Of Hospital After Casino Shooting Drama “Life’s A Gamble”

Offset left a Florida hospital after a casino shooting, thanked supporters, and said he refocused on family, recovery, and music amid legal and gambling issues.

Offset walked out of Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Florida today after recovering from gunshot wounds sustained during a casino altercation that spiraled into violence and legal chaos.

His team confirmed the release with a statement, saying he’s “up and walking” and grateful to the medical staff who treated him.

The spokesperson added that he’s “incredibly grateful to the doctors, nurses, and the entire hospital staff who took such great care of him.”

The former Migos member took to social media with his own message, keeping it real about where his head’s at as he moves forward.

“Thank you to everyone who’s checked in on me and showed me love,” Offset wrote. “I’m good, but I’m planning to be better. I’m focused on my family, my recovery, and getting back to the music, realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses. Life’s a gamble and I’m still playing to win.”

The statement carries weight given everything that led to this moment, and the irony of his gambling reference isn’t lost on anyone paying attention to the full picture.

The shooting happened on April 6 outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida, where tensions between Offset and Lil Tjay erupted into a physical confrontation.

The beef traces back to 2025 over alleged gambling debts, with Lil Tjay claiming Offset owed him money from a casino run. Lil Tjay was arrested in connection with the incident and released on bail, immediately calling Offset a “rat” on his way out.

The whole situation exposed deeper financial problems that had been building for months.

Offset’s gambling habits have become a serious issue. Reports indicate he lost roughly $900,000 gambling before the Florida shooting, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

The MotorCity Casino Hotel in Detroit filed a lawsuit against him for $100,000 in unpaid debt from March 2024, alleging breach of contract and fraud.

The casino claims he opened a credit line to keep gambling, then ghosted on the bill.

Offset’s legal team is reportedly working to resolve the casino debt while he focuses on recovery and his music career.

Between the Florida incident, the Detroit lawsuit, and the mounting debts, Offset’s financial situation looks increasingly dire.

His hospitalization gave him time to step back from the chaos, and his statement suggests he’s using it as a reset moment.

Whether he can actually turn things around remains to be seen, but at least he’s alive and out of the hospital.