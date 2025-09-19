Cardi B Drags BIA With Brutal Lyrics On Explosive Diss Track “Pretty & Petty”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B tore into BIA on “Pretty & Petty” with brutal lyrics, fueling their ongoing feud on her new album “Am I The Drama?”

Cardi B came out swinging on her new track “Pretty & Petty,” taking direct aim at BIA with ruthless bars and personal digs on her latest album “Am I The Drama?” released Friday (September 19).

The Bronx rapper wastes no time setting the tone. “Name five BIA songs, gun pointed to your head / Bow, I’m dead,” she spits in the opening line, mocking BIA’s discography and dismissing her delivery as “melatonin.”

The diss doesn’t stop there. Cardi questions BIA’s relevance and image, rapping “I’d rather die on the surgery table / ‘Fore I gotta walk around here lookin’ like you” and “Do she even got a BET award?”

She also throws shade at BIA’s booking power, claiming promoters only call her “when they can’t afford Coi,” a reference to Coi Leray.

The tension between the two artists has been simmering since early 2024, when comparisons between their styles began circulating online.

Things escalated in June when BIA dropped her own diss track “SUE MEEE?” which accused Cardi of cheating on her husband, Offset.

That track followed Cardi’s pointed verse on the remix of “Wanna Be” by GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion, which many interpreted as a jab at BIA.

On “Pretty & Petty,” Cardi doesn’t hold back from calling out BIA’s industry ties either. “Why you always at Diddy house?” she asks before adding, “Tell these folks what it’s really about.”

Cardi B performing Pretty & Petty.



pic.twitter.com/Mh7hInSYET — Captain Atom (@captainatomIDC) September 19, 2025

“Pretty & Petty” is one of 23 tracks on Cardi’s long-awaited sophomore album “Am I The Drama?” which arrives nearly seven years after her debut “Invasion of Privacy.”

The project features collaborations with Summer Walker, Janet Jackson, Selena Gomez, Kehlani, Tyla, Cash Cobain, Lizzo, Lourdiz and Megan Thee Stallion.

The album dropped Friday (September 19) and includes singles like “Outside,” “Imaginary Playerz,” “Dead,” and previously released hits “WAP” and “Up.