Cardi B Drags Nicki Minaj’s Husband & Brother As Rap Beef Erupts With Brutal Insults

Cardi B clapped back at Nicki Minaj after a brutal online exchange that included family insults and jabs at their respective partners.

Nicki Minaj reignited her long-running feud with Cardi B on Monday (September 29) by questioning the chart-topping success of Cardi’s new album and dragging her personal life into the crossfire.

The Hip-Hop heavyweights exchanged a barrage of insults across social media, with Minaj disputing the reported 200,000-plus units sold of Cardi’s “AM I THE DRAMA?” and mocking everything from her rap skills to her appearance.

Minaj didn’t hold back, suggesting Cardi underwent surgery to resemble her and even took a jab at the father of Cardi’s unborn child, NFL player Stefon Diggs, by implying he’s bisexual.

Minaj compared Cardi’s music to a children’s cartoon, dubbing her “Barney B,” and posted cryptic messages on social media.

“To every enabler: Never provoke a writer while they’re [writing],” she tweeted. “You joined the game as a willing participant. Don’t try to back out now.”

She also teased her own album release with the date “3.27.26” and took aim at JAY-Z and Roc Nation, writing, “You failed. Let the reindeer games begin. We #WinAgain.”

Cardi B Targets Nicki Minaj, Calls Out Comparisons

Cardi didn’t stay quiet. She fired off a string of responses, calling Minaj “Cocaine Barbie” and writing, “You must’ve missed me, huh crazy?? Now kiss my feet.”

She added, “The power I have.. make these btches come out of rehab everytime.”

Cardi also dragged Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, and her brother, both of whom have criminal convictions related to sex offenses.

She continued, “Why you keep bringing up my album?? It’s not the gag that you think it is..You been in the game like 16 years.. you need to compare yourself to YOUR peers that started around YOUR time. Rihanna, Taylor swift, Drake…those are the numbers you need to be competing wit and you can’t cuz you doing lower than all of them… I was in high school when you came out wtf is you comparing yourself to me for???”

Cardi also addressed Minaj’s repeated comments about her pregnancy, writing, “Alright now this the third tweet talkin about my pregnancy… like you wasn’t going to different fertility doctors cuz you couldn’t reproduce from all them percs scrambling your eggs. NOT ALLEGEDLY…Lord protect my babies.”

The two rappers have a long and public history of beef, dating back years, including a physical altercation at New York Fashion Week in 2018.