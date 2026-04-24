Cardi B Gets Rare Gift From Former President’s Daughter

Amy Carter gave Cardi B a signed copy of Jimmy Carter’s White House memoir at a backstage meet-and-greet in Atlanta during her tour.

Amy Carter gave Cardi B a signed copy of former President Jimmy Carter’s White House memoir at a backstage meet-and-greet in Atlanta.

The encounter happened at the final stop of Cardi B’s tour, marking a unique moment between the former first daughter and the Grammy-winning rapper.

Carter presented the priceless gift to Cardi B during their private meeting, creating a memorable exchange between two notable figures from different generations and backgrounds.

The signed memoir represents a personal touch from the Carter family, connecting presidential history with contemporary Hip-Hop culture.

The backstage moment in Atlanta showcased an unexpected intersection of politics and entertainment, with Carter taking the opportunity to share a piece of her family’s legacy with one of today’s most prominent artists.

The gift of the signed White House memoir serves as a tangible connection between Cardi B and the Carter presidency.