Cardi B’s “Imaginary Playerz” Makes Underwhelming Spotify Debut—Despite JAY-Z Sample

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

The rapper’s new single “Imaginary Playerz” debuted at No. 147 on the Spotify U.S. chart.

Cardi B dropped her latest single “Imaginary Playerz” last week, but the track barely made a dent on the Spotify U.S. chart, debuting at a modest No. 147—an underwhelming showing for the Bronx rapper known for chart-topping hits. In fact, it’s nowhere to be found on Spotify global either and crawled on to Apple Music at No. 56.

The track, which samples JAY-Z’s 1997 classic “Imaginary Players,” is the fourth single from her long-awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama. On the song, Cardi flexes her wealth and status, drawing comparisons between herself and other women in rap. “Imaginary Playerz” leans heavily into braggadocio, but early numbers suggest it hasn’t resonated with listeners the way her past releases have.

The video, however, appears to be making quite the impression, with more than 1.8 million YouTube views in the past two days.

The original “Imaginary Players” appeared on JAY-Z’s In My Lifetime, Vol. 1—which has actually seen a bump in streaming due to the song—and Cardi’s interpolation of the track was expected to generate buzz. Instead, the song’s lukewarm reception has raised questions about the momentum behind her upcoming project.

It’s been more than six years since Cardi released her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, which arrived in April 2018. That album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and moved 255,000 equivalent album units in its first week, according to Nielsen Music. The project spawned multiple hit singles and earned her a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album, making her the first solo female rapper to win in that category.

“Imaginary Playerz” follows a string of singles leading up to Am I The Drama, but its low placement on Spotify’s chart signals a rare misstep for Cardi, who’s typically a fixture in the top tier of streaming platforms.

As of Sunday (August 17), “Imaginary Playerz” has dropped off the Spotify U.S. chart completely.