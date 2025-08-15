Cardi B Brings Back Classic Hip-Hop Vibes With JAY-Z–Approved “Imaginary Playerz”

Cardi B lit up the internet with her new single “Imaginary Playerz,” released August 15 as the second offering from her upcoming sophomore album, Am I the Drama? (out September 19, 2025).
The track samples JAY-Z’s 1997 classic “Imaginary Players,” with Hov himself personally signing off on the clearance.
Cardi flexes over the iconic beat, with lines like: “Now I spit that other s###, pretty m########### s###/Cardi B, every song platinum, I’m not the other b####/Whatever you was gon’ pay hеr, you gotta double it/Gloryhole, b###### don’t know who thеy f#####’ with.”
The accompanying music video doubles down on the luxury vibe, with scenes of Cardi on a private jet and yacht.
Speaking in an X Spaces earlier this week, Cardi B revealed that Jay-Z personally had to approve her use of the “Imaginary Players” sample for her upcoming single.
“If he didn’t approve it, I probably wouldn’t even feel a certain type of way neither, because it’s like, ‘OK, maybe I just had to come a little bit harder,'” she explained. “But I’m glad that I came hard and he loved it.”
She also revealed her manager texted to confirm the sample clearance came at exactly 4:44 P.M., a nod to the symbolism of his 4:44 album and her personal angel number.
Cardi B says she received the text that JAY-Z cleared “Imaginary Playerz” at 4:44 PM😯 IYKYK pic.twitter.com/ZKrHR0Ey4E— 💎🍾 (@TheRocSupremacy) August 15, 2025
Cardi B Fans Go Wild For “Imaginary Playerz”
Cardi B was trending in the top spot on X (Twitter) after the song was released.
Following the release, Cardi trended at No. 1 on X (Twitter), with fans praising her for reviving a classic Hip-Hop feel.
One wrote, “This type of hip hop is missing in today’s music… Cardi bringing some of that Kim/ Foxy, real rap energy back. Setting the bar once again.” Another said, “Just go ahead & give Cardi B her muthafuckin’ 10s!” while a third declared, “OH CARDI B CHEWED THIS UP — SHE’S SO BACK OMFG.”
“Imaginary Playerz” is featured on Am I the Drama?, which is set to be released September 19.