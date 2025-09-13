Cardi B Loses It Over Giant Rat While Selling Her Album In NYC

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B hit the NYC subway to slang her new album Am I the Drama? but dipped real quick when a giant rat made a surprise cameo.

Cardi B pulled up to a New York City subway station pushing her new album, Am I the Drama? like a true street hustler—and had a full-blown meltdown over a massive rat crashing the scene.

The Bronx-bred rap queen was spotted in the subway, selling physical copies of her album like it was 1998.

“Good evening everybody. I am trying to change my life around. I used to be a ballerina. Trying to make a better example for my kids,” she said, walking through the subway car.

But the promo party hit a hard pause when a monster rat came sprinting past.

The thing was huge, and Cardi freaked out like she saw a ghost. Her face said it all—pure horror. She literally jumped back and looked like she was ready to call pest control on the spot.

“Oh my god, oh my god, oh my god, oh my god,” Cardi B said. “I can’t, I can’t. Get me out of here.”

Aside from the rodent drama, Cardi made it clear her album is dropping September 19, and she’s pushing pre-orders hard.

She flashed multiple versions of the project, including the limited “Court Edition,” which has trial-themed cover art. One person even bought one, and Cardi stuffed the money in her bra.