Cardi B Reveals Brutal Recovery After Butt Reduction

Cardi B said she will never go under the knife again, after receiving and removing her BBL.

Cardi B revealed her grueling three-month recovery from butt reduction surgery and shut down critics of her body during a revealing episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

The Hip-Hop star, known for her unfiltered honesty, opened up about the physical toll of reducing her Brazilian Butt Lift, saying the process was far from simple.

“For me to reduce my butt, I have to literally sit on the table, get cut from the bottom, get cut from the top, and be on bed rest for three months,” she told host Alex Cooper.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, who is currently expecting a child with NFL player Stefon Diggs, said she has no plans to undergo another procedure despite lingering pressure from the public.

“I already did a reduction and people will be like, ‘Well, you need to reduce your butt more,’” she said.

Cardi clarified that the surgery was far more invasive than people assume.

“And it’s like, I think you guys think that people just plug something inside my a**hole and just suck it out,” she said.

Still, the Grammy winner said she’s reached a place of acceptance with her appearance.

“I look at myself in the mirror, and it’s like, I really wouldn’t change a thing,” she said.