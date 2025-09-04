Cardi B Says America In “Very Bad Place” Over “Immoral, Evil” Behavior

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B criticized America’s moral direction in a new interview, saying the country is “paying for bad karma” and warned of consequences.

Cardi B pulled no punches when discussing the state of the country and its moral compass, telling Billboard that the United States is in a “very bad place” and will face long-term consequences for its actions.

“America is in a very bad place,” she said. “No matter who’s in charge, it’s going to stay like that because we’re paying for bad karma.”

The Bronx-born rapper, known for her outspoken views, criticized what she sees as a deep-rooted moral collapse. Without naming specific policies, she pointed to a pattern of behavior that she believes has led to national decline.

“We’ve been supporting and endorsing immoral, evil things,” Cardi B said. “Not one person is going to pay for it; the whole country is going to pay for it.”

Her remarks come amid widespread backlash over President Trump’s rollback of civil rights protections and a growing list of concerns about the country’s role in global conflicts, in addition to domestic policy shifts.

Federal agencies have come under scrutiny for scaling back diversity and inclusion efforts, while immigration policies have drawn fire for their harsh impact on families and asylum seekers.

Although she declined to name him, Cardi was clearly referring to President Trump.

“I know the White House watches my stuff. I have a big platform,” she said. “I know they listen to what I say…There’s a president that knows I’ve never supported him and it’s like if I say something, he’s not going to care.”

Her comments also arrive as the country faces sharp criticism for its unwavering support of Israel amid the Gaza conflict, the crackdown on student demonstrators and the targeting of marginalized communities.

Cardi B’s new album, Am I The Drama?, is expected to drop on September 19.